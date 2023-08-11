EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT Shannon Hall

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“This is my 29th year in education. I previously taught kindergarten at Ellington in Wagoner for 10 years. I left the district to accept a principal position at Locust Grove Public Schools. I live in Wagoner and commuted to Locust Grove as a principal for the past 14 years.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“I am excited to be back working at Ellington. It is a beautiful building with an amazing staff. It is an honor to serve and work in the community that I live and call home.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“I have a Masters in Education in School Administration. I left Wagoner initially to accept an assistant principal position 14 years ago to gain experience and now I am back working as leader in the school that I love in the town I call home.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“I hope to make a positive difference each day in the lives of students.”
— Cathy Spaulding
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.