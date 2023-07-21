EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT Sharica Harris-Cole

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
“Many of my highlights come from educating children in the public school setting. I know that many of my students are going to build their lives in our community and I want them to be well equipped with literacy as their foundation to help them be successful in their endeavors. Light bulb moments are my favorite.”
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
“Learning to read is not an easy task. Sometimes the struggles with literacy concepts are difficult to overcome and can reach into adulthood. When I can engage my students, especially the reluctant ones, and they open up to the strategies I am teaching, and they apply them, I know that I am helping them create pathways for success and possibly changing the trajectory of their lives.”
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
“Teaching is organic. I research and learn best practices to ensure that I am serving my students to the best of my ability. The best educators adopt best practices and if the change is not what’s best for students and their families, we modify it to give our students the best opportunities for their learning styles.”
What plans do you have for the future?
“If you haven’t noticed, I love literacy! I am currently completing my certification as an academic language therapist. I support learners that have reading difficulties, such as dyslexia, with structured based learning strategies. It has been reported that at least 10 percent of students at any given school site have reading difficulties, so there is plenty of work to do.”
— Cathy Spaulding
