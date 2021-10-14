Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was the Gear Up counselor at Tahlequah Schools. I worked with two different groups for six years each. I helped them with college and career decisions. I helped them get part-time jobs and do job shadowing. I took them on college and vo-tech tours and educational field trips. I am still very close with these students, and they are doing amazing things. I hope that I contributed to their success."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"I feel like myself and the other Gear Up staff made a positive difference in the student's life."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Planning for field trips, setting up college and job fairs, getting students to apply for Oklahoma Promise and other scholarships and encouraging students to pass their classes took a lot of time and planning. The job was always exciting, and every day was interesting."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I plan to keep having a positive influence on students. I want them to know that through hard work, goal planning and perseverance they can have a successful life. On a personal aspect; hopefully my husband and I will be able to travel and see our grandchildren and great-grandkids. Because of COVID, we have one great-granddaughter that we have not yet been able to hold."
