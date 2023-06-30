EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT Shelly Beck, Warner

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I had a student who won the top award for the State of Oklahoma and her art piece went to the capitol. The piece was called Celebration of the Syllabary. I was so proud of being Cherokee Indian and having my heritage. I can share that with my class and encourage them in their heritage. They flew us to Washington, D.C.
Why is this accomplishment important to you?
"My mother was an art teacher, so it is my honor to follow in her footsteps. I am a music teacher. My degree actually is in choral music. I am an adjunct in art. I have thoroughly enjoyed being able to do both.
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I had researched the project online and I had heard about this by seeing the program on PBS. I thought I would love to have one of my students win the award."
What plans do you have for the future?
"I want to continue working with Blessing Israel Ministries in helping people emigrating from the former Soviet Union have a safe place to live. And for my students, it is to create an environment so they could excel to their greatest potential."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.