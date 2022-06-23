Education Spotlight — William L. Triplett

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"I was selected as the MHS Teacher/Educator of The Year for 2021-2022. In regards to how I did it...Through hard work and dedication. I love what I do and I know how important it is to give students the opportunity to learn to be the best version of themselves, and good citizens."
Why is this accomplishment important for you?
"It is an honor that my colleagues hold me in such high regards as the previous Teachers of the Year!"
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"I started with MHS in November of 2015, so I would say since then."
What plans do you have for the future?
"To continue to grow the AFJROTC program and make a positive impact on the students, school and community."
