Education Spotlight — Zac Cagle

WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Tell us about your educational highlight honor or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?
"My main accomplishment is teaching and coaching in the community I grew up in. I worked full time while attending college full time. It wasn’t easy, but I am now working my dream job in the community I want to impact. I am a first-year teacher."
Why is this accomplishment important for you? "Growing up, Okay Schools, teachers and staff shaped me into the person I am today. I am extremely thankful for them. Most of them I now work with, but they truly gave me purpose as a young adult."
How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?
"Again, I worked full time since the day I was 18. During college, I got married and started a small family. I did night classes and a lot of online courses, but every amount of work was worth it."
What plans do you have for the future?
"My plans are to continue to grow as an educator and coach. I hope to leave my impact on every student that walks through my door. I have no plans on leaving Okay. My first position in education was right where I wanted it to be."
NAME: Zachary Cagle.
SCHOOL AND POSITION: Okay High School and Junior High teacher.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Okay.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES SCHOOL: Assistant basketball and baseball coach, eighth-grade math, algebra 1 and chemistry.
SCHOOL HONORS OR AWARDS: Valedictorian, Okay High School, 2014; Vice President's Honor Roll and Cum Laude Honors for 2018 and 2020; National Society of Collegiate Scholars; Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.
COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES AND/OR HONORS: No others at this time.
