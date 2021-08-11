Educators express concerns about prohibition on pandemic mitigation measures

First-grade teacher Shannon Johnson spent her lunch hour on Tuesday placing clear plastic barriers on students' desks at St. Joseph Catholic School.
"I was hoping we wouldn't have to," she said while expressing concerns about returning to school as COVID-19 numbers rise again with the Delta variant. "And it's coming on so much stronger than the original strain."
The resurgence of new COVID-19 cases, which is having a greater impact on children, heightens concern as students return to school. St. Joseph is one of several area schools starting a new school year on Thursday — others start school later this month.
According to the New York Times COVID-19 count, Muskogee County reported 551 new cases between July 27 and Aug. 9. During the same period, McIntosh County reported nine new cases, Wagoner County reported 385 and Cherokee County reported 280.
Johnson said she believes her students are used to learning under pandemic conditions.
"I'm just concerned that it's more susceptible to the little kids than before," she said. "I just don't want anybody sick, it will just break my heart."
Many Oklahoma schools, colleges and higher education institutions are barred from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination or implementing a mask mandate for students who have not been vaccinated. The enacting legislation, Senate Bill 658, also forbids the governing boards of private colleges and universities from implementing such restrictions, although private primary and secondary schools such as St. Joseph are not included in the law.
Superintendents at Muskogee, Hilldale and Fort Gibson school districts said the state is interfering with local district control.
At Muskogee Public Schools, where classes begin Aug. 25, Assistant Superintendent Lance Crawley said the law "has certainly complicated what we've seen the evidence supports of keeping students and staff as safe as possible with a relatively un-invasive option."
He said the state also restricts schools' ability to quarantine students.
"We want to be honest with people — that the Senate bill takes away our authority to quarantine like we did last year," he said. "Parents need to know that: One, for their own child, and for the child sitting next to them.
"Why isn't that child quarantined like last year?" Crawley said. "The law has changed."
Crawley said MPS officials made last-minute changes to its Return to Learn plan, which establishes COVID-19 procedures, before it was presented Tuesday to the Board of Education, which approved the plan.
"We're going to restrict visitors coming into our school," Crawley said. "It wasn't our intention three or four weeks ago when we drew up this plan."
The plan bars parents from escorting their children into the school building — parents will be asked to remain in their cars and drive through the drop-off line. An exception will be made for the first day of school, according to the plan.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said district officials will "keep an element of concern about us as we watch these numbers rise and every mitigating strategy that is at our disposal we will deploy to the greatest extent practical." School starts there on Thursday.
Farmer said he sees a "a bit of an overreach" from the state on prohibiting mask mandates or vaccination requirements.
"Even leaving that topic aside, we are never for removal of local control," he said. "We believe the decisions are best made at the local level and local communities."
At ICTC, where classes begin Thursday in Muskogee and Tahlequah, Superintendent Tony Pivec said the school is using the same COVID-19 protocols as last year, with the exception of the mask requirement.
Pivec said his main concern with the mask mandate prohibition is the ripple effect that will occur when a new case is discovered inside a classroom.
"Last year, when a case occurred, it typically impacted one or two students," he said. "This year, the impact could impact many students each time and multiple times throughout the school year. "
Pivec said that could become "a challenge for the students' learning and technical skill development, and create significant challenges for the instructor." Neither result, he said, would be good.
Connors President Ronald Ramming said the college will continue to strongly encourage masks indoors, where it is difficult to social distance. He said Connors employees are concerned about how the prohibition of mask and vaccine requirements would impact student success.
"Whether they're sick or not, it's hard enough to be a college student," he said. "This pandemic just compounds all that — our traditional students or working adults who are trying to go to school and raise a family — it adds to the number of barriers that could impact student success."
The Warner campus extended the time during which students may move into dormitories for the fall semester. Only students who live in the dormitories or housing will be allowed inside.
"We will have some quarantine rooms set aside if we need to deploy those," Ramming said.
He said he does not know what percentage of Connors staff has been vaccinated.
"We've been told that's not a question we should ask," he said.
As St. Joseph prepares for classes, Tulsa Catholic Diocese School Superintendent David Dean said the diocese is evaluating mask or vaccination policies for its schools and could decide this week what to do.
St. Joseph Principal Joanne Myers said the school is taking most of the same precautions they did during the 2021 school year. She said all staff members have been vaccinated.
"If parents want students to wear masks, that's certainly their prerogative," Myers said. "We are still using our partitions on the desk and definitely sanitizing as much as last year and trying to keep healthy. We've got some parents who are concerned about the new strand of COVID and we are certainly sympathetic to that, until they come up with a vaccine for our littles."
