Fort Gibson Police Officer Kimberly Bean said she learned something important about suicide prevention Friday.
“One person can make a difference. That’s a true statement,” she said.
Bean joined first-responders, counselors, educators and others at the Hope Through Healing Trauma Informed Community Summit, held Friday at Muskogee Civic Center.
She said she learned about different stages and trauma young people go through and potentially carry through their lives.
“And it just takes one person to ask ‘can I help you with something’ or ‘is there something you want to talk about,’ or just let people know they you care, it goes a long way,” she said. “Even just making somebody smile, any time of day, when they’re having a bad day. You don’t know what they’ve been through.”
William Triplett, who heads Muskogee High School’s Junior Air Force ROTC program, said trauma-informed teaching helped improve how he deals with students.
“When I had a behavioral issue with a child in class, I used to say ‘what’s wrong with you,’” he said. “That’s not the best way to look at it. I started asking myself what happened to this child to make him act that way. Once I made that switch, that has helped me a lot in the classroom. It helps the child, too, because it puts the onus back on a lot more than just the child. The child is not in control of all their circumstances. A child is counting on adults to do the right thing at the right time, and not all adults do the right thing at the right time.”
Annette James, a forensic nurse at Kids’ Space Child Advocacy Center, was awarded the 2023 Judge Thomas H. Alford Champion of Children Award during the summit’s luncheon. The award is presented to the individual who has taken action to help children and youth.
James said the award is an amazing honor.
“I’m still kind of in shock that I received this. I appreciate it,” she said. “This is a difficult area that we work in, in childhood trauma.”
Toni Bradley Smith, vice president of Kids’ Space said James has provided comprehensive care to victims of sexual assault.
“She is currently completing a nurse practitioner program that will allow us to provide treatment for medical issues beyond sexual abuse,” Smith said. “It has been said of Annette that she radiates knowledge, expertise, humility and compassion for all she sees. She cares for other people’s wellbeing, their best interests and their future.”
About 18 agencies or organizations offering behavioral health services or community programs had booths at the summit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.