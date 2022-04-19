A local lawyer competing to become Muskogee County's next district attorney filed a petition Monday with the Oklahoma State Election Board, challenging the incumbent's eligibility.
Matt Price alleges District Attorney Larry Edwards is ineligible to compete because he lacks the statutory qualifications required to be a candidate. Price alleges in his petition that Edwards cannot meet the statutory mandate that requires a candidate to be a "registered voter in the district ... at least six months immediately preceding the filing period."
Price alleges in his petition that Edwards registered as a Muskogee County voter on Oct. 14, falling short of the six-month requirement by two days. The challenger alleges Edwards would have had to register Oct. 12 or earlier in order to qualify as an eligible candidate for the district attorney election.
Edwards declined to comment Monday night about the challenge to his candidacy. A review of Oklahoma voter rolls, however, confirm Edwards' Oct. 14 registration date as a Muskogee County voter — he previously was registered to vote in Tulsa County.
"This job is not just about enforcing the rules but following them as well," Price said in a statement prepared in conjunction with his contest of Edwards' eligibility. "The flouting of these rules shows my opponent to be a political opportunist with no real concern for being invested in Muskogee County."
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Edwards as district attorney on Oct. 13, filling a vacancy created by the early resignation of Special District Judge Orvil Loge, who was appointed to serve on the bench. Edwards expressed his intent to campaign for the post he inherited shortly after Stitt announced his appointment.
Edwards and Price, both Republicans, are the only candidates competing in the Muskogee County district attorney election. The matter will be heard at 9 a.m. April 25 before the Oklahoma State Election Board.
