Updated: June 28, 2022 @ 9:19 pm
In the race for Muskogee County District Attorney, Larry Edwards leads the race with 3,077 votes, or 57.42% to Matthew R. Price's 2,103 votes, or 42.58% with 33 of 39 precincts reporting
