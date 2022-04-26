Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards will remain on the June 28 Republican primary ballot in a contest to determine whether he will retain a post to which he was appointed.
The Oklahoma State Election Board denied a petition filed by Matthew Price, who contested Edwards' candidacy. Price alleged Edwards failed to register as a Muskogee County voter early enough to qualify as a candidate for the office to which he was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
During an administrative hearing Tuesday morning, Price cited election board decisions that drew distinctions between the date a person applies for voter registration and when the person becomes a registered voter. He produced three election board rulings that indicate the audit date — when an application is approved — is the key to determining whether a candidate was a registered voter for the requisite amount of time before declaring his or her candidacy.
"We believe the facts are not in dispute," Price said while laying out his case before the three-member panel. "We believe this is a matter of interpreting the law ..., and this board has consistently ... used the audit date to determine ... whether a candidate" qualifies as a "registered voter in the district ... at least six months immediately preceding the filing period."
Edwards filed on Oct. 4 his voter registration application with the Muskogee County Election Board. The application was approved Oct. 14, two days after the deadline for candidates who are required to be registered voters in their districts at least six months before the filing period, which began April 13 and ended April 15.
"I don't see how I could be held responsible for the time it takes to process an application," Edwards said, noting his intent to register as a Muskogee County voter before the Oct. 12 deadline. "My application was turned in more than six months prior to the filing period."
Price, who has no plans to appeal the administrative ruling, told members of the election board intent is an element that "does not matter" when a candidate's eligibility turns on the question of voter registration. He argued that Edwards' interpretation of the law potentially would produce absurd results that could promote forum shopping by candidates.
“Election integrity is of the utmost importance to me," Price said after his petition was dismissed. "As your next district attorney, I will always seek to make sure the rules are followed like I have done today — I will move forward to victory on Election Day by continuing to serve my hometown.”
Edwards described Price's challenge as a "frivolous attempt to get me stricken from the ballot." He said the election board's decision was one he "expected."
"Rather than focusing my attention on the first day of a three-week jury docket and preparing to try cases, I was forced to appear in Oklahoma City on a frivolous attempt to get me stricken from the ballot," Edwards said, citing the protection of Muskogee County residents as his top priority. "It was unfortunate that the State Election Board’s time was wasted on a meritless issue at taxpayers' expense. We will now move on and concentrate on the issues that the citizens expect me to oversee: their safety."
Because there are no candidates competing in the Muskogee County election that will determine who will serve as its next district attorney, Republican voters will decide the outcome of this contest during the GOP primaries.
