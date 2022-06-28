Edwards wins term as Muskogee County DA

Larry Edwards always had a goal of becoming a district attorney.
Tuesday, Edwards was elected district attorney in Muskogee County, defeating Matthew R. Price, 57.7% to 42.3%.
Edwards was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last October to replace former Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge who resigned in September after accepting an appointment from Stitt as a special district judge in Muskogee.
"First of all, I want to get back to doing my job of representing the people of Muskogee County," Edwards said.
Prior to his appointment in October, Edwards was the first assistant for Muskogee County since January 2020. He was previously the first assistant for District 12, covering Craig, Mayes and Rogers counties.
Edwards established a substantial lead shortly after the polls closed. With 6% of the precincts in, Edwards led Price 54.5% to 45.5%.
Approximately 30 minutes later, Edwards' lead had expanded to 57.42% to 42.58%. Shortly thereafter, Price drove from his watch party at Sonora Grill and Cantina to Mahylon's to congratulate Edwards on his victory.
"I thought that was a very classy move," Edwards said.
During his 16 years as a prosecutor, Edwards spent five years as the chief gang and drug prosecutor, and two years as a homicide prosecutor. Before becoming a prosecutor, Edwards was a private attorney for 14 years, specializing in criminal law.
Edwards was cross designated assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts in the prosecution of James “Whitey” Bulger, Stephen Flemmi and John Martorano in the murder of Roger Wheeler in 1981 in Tulsa. Edwards has tried over 65 murder cases, and more than 170 jury trials.
"What I really think it came down to was experience," Edwards said. "My experience and all the cases I tried. Even though I'm not a local boy, I had the experience and the people clearly thought that was important."
