This week, there are eight additional counties in the “orange” risk zone. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
OSDH continues work on regional work on system map.
On Aug. 13, Commissioner Frye issued a Public Health Advisory with the support of Governor Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings, and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 56,260 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are eight additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 786 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 56,260
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 799,520
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 866,185
**Currently Hospitalized 559
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,719
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 786
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
