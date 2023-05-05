Roughers honored
From Left to Right: Chris Daniels, 8&9-Varsity; Karter Fields, 6&7-JH; Rock Gilliam, 8&9-Varsity; Ryder Pearson, 6&7-JH; Nate Adair, 6&7-JH; Carter McKenzie, Sadler-JH; Sam Courtney, Sadler-JH; Blake Williams, 6&7-JH.
Eight Muskogee Roughers baseball players were honored Thursday night at the Superintendent's Honor Roll Banquet. 

