Two elderly Checotah men were injured in a collision in Ottawa County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Ralph Parker, 94, was admitted in critical condition to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. His passenger, Harold Kilpatrick, 82, was admitted to Freeman in good condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at noon Wednesday on U.S. 69 at Oklahoma 69A, 1.5 miles west of Quapaw. Parker was driving a 2020 Buick SUV southbound on U.S. 69. He stopped at a stop sign, then turned left onto Oklahoma 69A and was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Mark Zordel, 36, of Miami, Oklahoma, which was traveling westbound on Oklahoma 69A. Zordel and his passenger, McKenzie Koons of Columbus, Kansas, refused treatment at the scene. Everyone in both vehicles was wearing seat belts, the report states.
