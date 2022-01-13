Polling places for two precincts in the City of Muskogee have been changed, said Kelly Beach, secretary of the Muskogee County Election Board.
The changes are as follows:
Precinct 22 – The former location was: American Legion, 4021 W. Broadway. The new location is: Honor Heights Tower Lobby, 300 N. 40th Street.
Precinct 28 — The former location was: 24th Street Family Church, 2300 N. 24th St. The new location is Macedonia Baptist Church, 418 W. Shawnee Bypass. (Northwest corner of Shawnee Bypass and Chicago Street).
Beach said reasons for the changes included repairs from last winter's storm damage have not been completed.
Voters who have questions or concerns should contact the Muskogee County Election Board at (918) 687-8151 or muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 400 W. Broadway, Muskogee, Ok. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.