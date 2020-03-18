State officials on Wednesday declared an emergency, giving local governments and schools the option — and encouraging them — to postpone special elections scheduled April 7 in 74 counties across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the secretaries at county election boards will be required to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties before postponing any elections.
Regular elections and those authorized by statute can be rescheduled on June 30, which is the next available election date and the date of party primaries. Special elections could be rescheduled for any date allowed by law.
“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said he was in process of contacting local schools and notified the city of Muskogee, which has scheduled a runoff election for its mayoral contest. City councilors are expected to consider their options when they meet Monday during their regular meeting.
Until those decisions are made, Beach said he will proceed as if the elections will take place as scheduled with a focus toward mitigating any public health risks related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He encouraged voters to apply for — and vote by — absentee ballots, something that must be done before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"We are working with our polling facilities to help us create a safe atmosphere for voting," Beach said. "We will be instructing our precinct officials not to have more than 10 people inside the polling place, and that includes them."
Beach said polling places would be supplied with sanitation products. Precinct workers, some who have withdrawn their availability on April 7, will be instructed about "how to proceed in this environment" as efforts to curb community spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Wayne Divelbiss, who is competing against Ward IV Councilor Marlon Coleman in the mayoral runoff, said his initial thoughts about the state election emergency declaration is public safety and "protection of first responders." With regard to city councilors' consideration of Ziriax' request, he said is "at their will."
"I was ready for April 7, but if they decide to wait until June 30, I am at their will," Divelbiss said. "I am ready either way."
Coleman did not respond to a request for comment.
