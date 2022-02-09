Mayor
Marlon Coleman, 3,089 votes, or 85.47%
Traci L. McGee, 525 votes, or 19.53%
City Council, Ward I
Shirley F. Hilton-Flanary, 557 votes, or 52.70%
Jack Anthony Reavis, 387 votes, or 36.61%
Ricky Epperson, 94 votes, or 8.89%
Misty Leigh Shelton, 19 votes, or 1.80%
City Council, Ward 2
Jaime Stout, 718 votes, or 67.1%
D. Boots, 351 votes, or 32.83%
City Council, Ward 3
Ivory Lewis Vann, 348 votes, or 52.57%
Melody Cranford, 314 votes, or 47.43%
City Council, Ward 4
Tracy Alan Hoos II, 344 votes, or 42.84%
Stanley Earl Perkins, 220 votes, or 27.40%
Tracy Cole, 168 votes, or 20.92%
Mark Hughes, 71 votes, or 8.84%
Muskogee Board of Education
Office No. 4, Unexpired term
Debra Y. HorseChief, 1,739 votes, or 54.16%
Rex Eskridge, 859 votes, or 26.75%
Wayne Divelbiss, 613 votes, or 19.09%
Porum Board of Education
Office No. 2
Lauren Barnes, 41 votes, or 43.16%
Charles Young, 39 votes, or 41.05%
Robin Rock, 15 votes, or 15.79%
Tahlequah Public Schools
Proposition No. 1
For, 486 votes, or 85.83%
Against, 72 votes, or 14.17%
Proposition No. 2
For, 488 votes, or 87.45%
Against, 70 votes, or 12.55%
— Unoffical results from the Oklahoma State Election Board
