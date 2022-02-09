Mayor

Marlon Coleman, 3,089 votes, or 85.47%

Traci L. McGee, 525 votes, or 19.53%

City Council, Ward I

Shirley F. Hilton-Flanary, 557 votes, or 52.70%

Jack Anthony Reavis, 387 votes, or 36.61%

Ricky Epperson, 94 votes, or 8.89%

Misty Leigh Shelton, 19 votes, or 1.80%

City Council, Ward 2

Jaime Stout, 718 votes, or 67.1%

D. Boots, 351 votes, or 32.83%

City Council, Ward 3

Ivory Lewis Vann, 348 votes, or 52.57%

Melody Cranford, 314 votes, or 47.43%

City Council, Ward 4

Tracy Alan Hoos II, 344 votes, or 42.84%

Stanley Earl Perkins, 220 votes, or 27.40%

Tracy Cole, 168 votes, or 20.92%

Mark Hughes, 71 votes, or 8.84%

Muskogee Board of Education

Office No. 4, Unexpired term

Debra Y. HorseChief, 1,739 votes, or 54.16%

Rex Eskridge, 859 votes, or 26.75%

Wayne Divelbiss, 613 votes, or 19.09%

Porum Board of Education

Office No. 2

Lauren Barnes, 41 votes, or 43.16%

Charles Young, 39 votes, or 41.05%

Robin Rock, 15 votes, or 15.79%

Tahlequah Public Schools

Proposition No. 1

For, 486 votes, or 85.83%

Against, 72 votes, or 14.17%

Proposition No. 2

For, 488 votes, or 87.45%

Against, 70 votes, or 12.55%

— Unoffical results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

