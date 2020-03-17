COVID-19 has shut down multiple sectors of society across the country, such as bars, restaurants, casinos and schools. In turn, the respiratory illness, caused by SARS-CoV-2 or "the coronavirus," has forced people out of work or to work from home, leaving them vulnerable to missing bills.
In response, a local power company and power cooperatives are suspending disconnections due to nonpayment. Oklahoma Gas and Electric, East Central Electric Cooperative, and Lake Region Electric Cooperative are all taking similar measures to ensure people don't go without power while missing work.
"We’re in an unprecedented time for sure, and we want to ensure that we’re providing our customers with the flexibility they may need at this time," said Oklahoma Gas and Electric Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Brian Alford. "There could be layoffs or other issues that are affecting our customers as well as our state as a whole, so we want to be sure we’re taking a little bit off of the plate in that situation."
In all three cases, customers will still be responsible for the eventual payment, but the utility companies each said they will work with people on payment plans or other alternatives.
"As a reminder, members are still responsible for the full payment of their electric bill," states a release from East Central Electric. "Those who have been displaced, experienced a layoff, etc. should contact the cooperative to discuss options...As always, if at any time a member is experiencing difficulty paying their bill, we encourage them to contact our office during normal business hours at (918) 756-0833. We will be glad to work with you."
The measures are meant to alleviate stress for people who may be quarantined, or even if they're not sick at all, said Lake Region CEO Hamid Vahdatipour.
"There could be other reasons it’s affecting them so if they tell us what’s happening we will work with them," Vahdatipour said.
OG&E first announced their measure on March 14, stating in a public release that the measure would last for 30 days. The cooperatives are approaching the matter on a case-by-case basis.
"We don’t really know how long it will go. We’re going to review it on a weekly basis, and we’re going to keep on reviewing and see how long we need to expand it," Vahdatipour said.
East Central announced a similar approach in their news release.
"This will be on a case by case basis and members will need to request this service," the release states. "We will reevaluate this temporary suspension on a weekly basis."
OG&E plans to continue their appraisal going forward and will adjust as necessary, Alford said.
"We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments accordingly," Alford said. "That is our first step. We also have flexible payment options for customers as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.