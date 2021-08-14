Workers completed emergency partial demolition of the former Royal Casket building Saturday afternoon.
The southwest section of the historic building, 302 N. Main St., collapsed at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, depositing bricks and debris on the Court Street viaduct and Main Street.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said crews with Cook Construction did emergency abatement on Saturday. Track-hoes and front-end loaders knocked down unstable interior walls, rolling across piles of wood and brick.
"Our contractors have said the structure that remains has some integrity but is not an eminent threat," Miller said. "It may still need to come down, but it does not need to come down as part of the emergency process."
Miller said the city has had a condemnation proceeding against the building owners for some time.
"It's been tied up in bankruptcy court, and that has slowed us from taking any action against the property owner," he said. "The court did not want us to tear down a known asset that's been held up in court. We don't like to have to spend public funds having to do this."
Before the collapse, the City Finance Committee had scheduled an update on the building's status for its regular meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The building dates to 1900 and was a YMCA with a swimming pool before it housed the Royal Casket building. The southeast part of the building collapsed in 2016.
Delivery driver John Higginbotham said he was at the Muskogee Phoenix loading area, loading deliveries for McAlester on Friday night when he heard the collapse. The Phoenix is about a block and a half west of Main Street.
"It sounded like thunder, kind of a rumbling," he said. "I went out this way to see the whole quarter of the (Royal Casket) building had collapsed into the street. There were two cop cars and an ambulance."
He said most of the bricks were on Court Street.
Higginbotham said that when he got back from McAlester, "they had the roads all blocked off."
Main Street remained blocked off Saturday afternoon. But people gathered beyond security tape to watch the demolition.
"We lived here our whole lives and it's like 'these buildings have been here for so long, they're finally taking them down," Muskogee resident Latayvia James said, adding that the building was very beautiful.
"I think we could have remodeled it and still had the structure and the foundation there and still had the culture and history with it," she said.
Josie Stewart of Checotah said she watched how quickly crews demolished the building's west walls and south walls.
"It went fast," said LaDonna Brittle Rhodes, who works at the Eufaula Indian Journal. "We just took down a similar building in Eufaula. It had collapsed, and it took them a few weeks to get everything done."
The building in Eufaula, which was at least 121 years old, collapsed in early July.
