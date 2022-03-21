Muskogee city councilors on Monday adopted an ordinance with the intent to rein in "behavior that puts credibility of Council at risk" despite concerns about provisions that might be overly broad and potentially unenforceable.
Councilors passed the ordinance with an emergency clause attached, making it enforceable immediately upon publication. Without the emergency clause an ordinance would take effect 30 days after publication or at a certain date.
Mark Hughes, a first-round candidate in the Ward IV election this year, chastised councilors before they adopted the ordinance. He said the emergency clause violates the Muskogee City Charter, which restricts the use of emergency ordinances.
An emergency ordinance is one "which, in the judgment of the Council, is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety" of the community, according to a charter provisions cited by Hughes. While the ordinance includes similar language in the emergency clause, Hughes said he could think of no reason an ethics code was necessary for the preservation of any of those key provisions.
"Just because one or two people want it to take effect immediately doesn't make it an emergency," Hughes said. "Your job as a city councilor is to protect people like us, and you should comply with the laws we do — use the emergency clause only when it actually has to do with public peace, health or safety."
Councilors, who delayed passage a week ago in order to add an emergency clause to the ordinance before they weighed in, approved it with only one dissenting voice. Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee opposed both the ordinance and the emergency clause, which requires a separate vote and the support of at least members of the governing body.
"Give us some clarity ... it is hard to narrow down," McGee said, arguing the need for a definition for abusive conduct. "I may think it's one thing, and somebody else thinks it's another — it's too broad from my perspective."
City Attorney Roy Tucker provided a few examples but said they would not be binding on members of the ethics committee created by the ordinance. He said the diverse backgrounds of five members who will be appointed to the committee — qualifications spelled out in the ordinance — will facilitate the sorting of such issues.
"Let me be clear: The advisory committee is only an advisory committee," Tucker said, distinguishing the responsibilities of each body. "Under the charter, the Council is the sole body that determines the qualifications of its members."
The ordinance was drafted in response to more recent concerns about conduct that may “not in the best interests of the citizens of Muskogee.” It replaces a policy Muskogee City Council adopted in 2017 and sets out new “censorship penalties and possible removal of council members for behavior that puts credibility of council at risk.”
The impetus for those directions came from Mayor Marlon Coleman, who shared concerns expressed by younger Muskogee residents about public service following the municipal elections in February. He said they expressed concerns about public service if it meant they would be subjected to public ridicule or scorn on social media due to public policy disagreements.
Coleman said those comments demonstrate the importance of ethical conduct and that city councilors serve as positive role models for younger generations. He said city councilors must demonstrate “our happiness to serve” and never “subjected to shame or ridicule” by another councilor.
The ordinance now allows requests for advisory opinions only from city councilors, administrators and other designated individuals. The committee must render an opinion within 30 days after receiving the request, must meet at least once every quarter, and report its activities annually.
Advisory opinions would be presented to city councilors during their next regular meeting, when they would consider whether formal charges are necessary. Any city councilor who faces a formal ethics charge, Tucker said, would be granted due process rights but would be subject to expulsion from office if a violation occurred.
