Emergency funds authorized to clear collapsed building debris

City councilors authorized the use of emergency funds to remove debris and what remains of a downtown building that once housed the Royal Casket Co.
The declared the structure a public nuisance after determining it represents a detriment "to the public health, safety and welfare" after it collapsed late Friday night. City officials said there was "an immediate need ... to abate the nuisance" beyond measures undertaken after a partial collapse of the building in 2016, when the structure was condemned.
When the building's owner, Jeanette Hunter, failed to meet a deadline set to clear the debris after the partial collapse and shore up the building, the city used proceeds from bonds she had posted to have that work done. Engineering reports provided by Hunter to the city indicated that work could be done without jeopardizing the integrity of the remaining structure.
Hunter's lawyer told city councilors his client, who emerged from bankruptcy last year, no longer owns the building. He said it was listed by Muskogee County Treasurer's Office among those scheduled for the June sale of tax delinquent properties.
Ashley Webb said records provided to him by the treasurer's office indicate the property may have been sold at auction during the treasurer's June sale, noting its absence on a subsequent list of properties scheduled for resale list. Online records, however, show Hunter remains the owner of property at that location, 302 N. Main St.
"We believe that we may not be the record owner of the property," Webb said, appearing for Hunter on Monday during an emergency meeting of Muskogee City Council. "But if we are, we do not object to the city proceeding, and we're not objecting to the nuisance declaration of the property."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said a resolution unanimously adopted by city councilors essentially ratifies mitigation work completed during the weekend after the building's collapse. That work included clearing debris that had fallen into the street and making the site safe before additional demolition work could be completed.
City Manager Mike Miller said it could cost up to $350,000 to clear the site of what remains of the Royal Casket Building, a top figure cited by engineers before the partial demolition was completed. Emergency reserve funds will be used for that purpose.
"Reserves are for emergency situations for life, health, public safety issues for which no existing appropriation exists," Miller said. "A situation in which there's debris nearby a state highway qualifies as such an emergency."
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said a structural assessment of a nearby bridge also will be performed to ensure it was not damaged when the building collapsed.
"One of the concerns that the railroad had with us on Saturday morning was the bridge — they weren't as concerned about the building as they were about the bridge," Stewart said. "The removal of that building could cause some damage to that bridge because it reaches directly over the rail."
The emergency resolution also authorizes a suspension of purchasing procedures, so demolition can proceed without delay.
