Jeff Smith is warning residents to not their guard down when it comes to fire danger.
The Muskogee County Emergency Management director said that many people think the recent winter precipitation can keep the ground moist.
"The vegetation is dormant right now," Smith said. "The southern and western parts of the county are the most susceptible because they are the most rural. This is the time of year when the moisture is down in the ground and not in the plants."
In addition to the danger of the actual fire, the American Red Cross warns in a newsletter of the health impacts of the smoke and COVID-19.
"Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of air pollutants that are harmful to human health," the newsletter states. "Exposure to air pollutants in wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function, and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, like COVID-19."
Smith said that there are legal ramifications of starting a controlled burn and not taking precautions.
"People this time of year are usually burning brush piles," he said. "With winds like they were (Tuesday), we have Red Flag Warnings up for north and west of us. As hards as the winds are, they can start a spot fire 100 yards ahead of where the fire is actually at."
The American Red Cross says that prevention is critical as people cause 85% of wildfires by burning debris, using equipment improperly, discarding cigarettes carelessly, leaving campfires unattended and by arson.
Smith says that not following the guidelines can lead to serious consequences to the person(s) deemed responsible for starting the fire.
"Once you start to burn, it is illegal to leave your burn once you start," he said. "You should not be burning trash where there are trash services available — that's a state statute. When you are burning, you are responsible for that burn and if that burn does get over on to somebody else's property and damages it, you can be charged with arson."
Fire danger
The Oklahoma Forestry Service has the state law that says "a limited liability prescribed burn is a controlled burn conducted according to the process described in O.S. Title 2 § 16-28.2. This process requires that a burner:
• Conduct their burn in a lawful manner, as described in O.S. Title 2 § 16-28.1.
• Notify all adjoining landowners within 60 days prior to conducting the burn, either orally or in writing. In the case where the property being burned is part of a large consolidated ownership, only those landowners adjoining the property within one mile of the proposed burn need to be notified.
• Complete a notification plan available from Oklahoma Forestry Services. This plan must be filed with the fire department nearest the land to be burned. If the land is in one of the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ Protection Areas, a copy must also be provided to the local Forestry Division office or representative.
• Contact the Fire Department receiving the notification plan (and Forestry Services office, if the property being burned is in the OFS organized protection area) within 48 hours of conducting the prescribed burn. This section of the law limits liability in the event of an escaped fire to actual damages, except when the burn is found to have been conducted in a grossly negligent manner."
State statutes concerning prescribed and controlled burns can be found on the Oklahoma Forestry Service's web site at https://forestry.ok.gov/
