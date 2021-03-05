Emerson returns to Checotah as market president

CHECOTAH – Armstrong Bank recently chose Checotah native Kim Emerson as market president.
Emerson has worked for Armstrong Bank 12 years cumulatively. Before returning to Checotah to serve as market president, Emerson most recently served as a vice president and relationship banker in Muskogee. Throughout her career at the bank, Emerson has held various roles, including branch manager at the Checotah location as well as operations supervisor and teller supervisor at the Muskogee Chandler location. Emerson began with Armstrong as a customer service representative.
“Kim has been a very valuable member of the Armstrong Bank family over the years, and we are excited to see her move into a market president role in her hometown,” said Armstrong Bank Regional President Lynn Carson. “With Kim’s leadership acumen, community banking experience, and love for the Checotah community, she is the perfect fit. Kim will continue to do outstanding things for both Checotah and Armstrong Bank.”
After earning her associate’s degree from Connors State College, Emerson earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University. After graduating from OSU, she worked as the officer manager for her father’s veterinary clinic, Voss Veterinary Clinic in Checotah, before joining Armstrong. She returned to the clinic for a three-year stint from 2015 to 2018 before rejoining the bank.
As an extremely active member of the community, Emerson’s nonprofit involvement includes vice president of the Fair Board for McIntosh County, board member of Connors State College Development Foundation, vice president and beef superintendent for the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show, and active member of the 4-H/FFA Booster Club. Along with her husband, Josh Emerson, and their children, Julie and Jax, Emerson attends the First Baptist Church of Checotah.
