Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) if offering a membership program to Muskogee County residents and their families.
For $70, the member and all qualified household members can be covered for one year ending March 31, 2021. The membership can cover out-of-pocket expenses for medically necessary emergency ambulance service not covered in full by insurance. Selected non-emergency transports may also be covered. Limitations apply, so please see the membership brochure for full details.
To enroll, or for more information, call EMS: (918) 683-0130. Additional information and application is available online at www.mcems.us.
