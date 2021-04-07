Muskogee police are seeking the public's help to find a missing endangered teen.
At approximately 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Marco Gonzales ran away from the 600 block of North Main Street. Marco is 16 years old and is believed to be in imminent danger.
He is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall. He weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing green jogging pants, a black shirt and white Adidas shoes.
If you see Marco, call the Muskogee Police Department: (918) 683-8000 or 911.
