Chris Brassfield is no stranger to picking up animals.
“If you talk to my mom and dad, you’d know that I was always bringing home animals as a kid,” he said.
He now does it as Fort Gibson’s Animal Control Officer, a job he’s held for two and a half years.
“It’s not actually work when you love doing what you’re doing,” he said. “And I love helping all of these animals and getting them to a good home.”
“Basically I want to get the dogs, cats back home to their owners,” Brassfield said. “I try to do it in a timely fashion because I don’t want to be a doggy jail.”
Nearly all the found animals get reclaimed by their owners, Brassfield said.
Brassfield said he puts all the adoptable pets and found animals on the shelter’s Facebook page.
“Being a small town, it’s like networking,” he said. “Facebook is good and bad. It’s excellent for getting animals home.”
Brassfield said he works hard to get animals adopted, reclaimed or rescued.
“You get to know the animal, you get to make sure they’re good with people, good with other animals,” he said. “You don’t want to adopt an animal that has an issue.”
Brassfied said he’s particular about who can adopt the animals. He said he makes sure a prospective owner does not use a chain, has a fenced yard and is established with a veterinarian.
“I’ve got to okay the home,” he said. “I do welfare checks on the animals. I’ve gone to Muskogee, to Tahlequah just to check on them.”
He said he’ll call the pet adopters to see how they are doing.
“I love getting pictures of adopted animals, so I can share a success story,” he said.
Brassfield said his main challenge has been enforcing Fort Gibson’s leash law.
“Sometimes people let their animals out to run in their yard,” he said. “The way I approach it, the ordinance isn’t there to affect the person. The ordinance is there to affect the animal. Let’s say another animal is loose also, and it comes by and gets your pet. You don’t want Fluffy hurt, and neither do I. So you want total control of your animal, and that’s on a leash.”
He said he also has problems with people dumping their animals inside the city.
Brassfield said he has never had to put a viable animal down. He has, however, had to euthanize animals that were emaciated, sick or damaged beyond repair.
“A viable animal does not need to be put down,” he said. “And that’s what’s wonderful about the town of Fort Gibson: They know that, and they work with me 100 percent.”
Fort Gibson residents have been generous with donations, he said.
“I’ve worked with several people with food donations,” he said. “They ask, I tell them ‘it’s whatever you think you want to donate, dog food, cat food, bedding. I’ve got a friend with the Quilters Guild of Muskogee. They use their scraps to make pillows and bedding. Some dogs get them, some don’t.”
An account was set up at Fort Gibson Town Hall to accept donations he said.
The shelter still needs to repair damages caused by the May 2019 flooding, he said. Floodwaters got up to about three feet inside the shelter, Brassfield said.
The town already put up new fencing around the shelter and dog runs.
Brassfield said the town plans to repair flood damaged dog run doors, which are rusting at the bottom. Repair will be made where a fence post came out of concrete, and the interior will be repainted and epoxy applied to the floors to make them more durable.
“They have had individuals in here to contract out stuff,” Brassfield said. “Hopefully when the bidding’s all done, they’ll probably start before long.”
You can Help
• Bring you monetary or food donation to Fort Gibson Town Hall, 200 S. Poplar St.
To adopt a pet:
• Check Town of Fort Gibson Animal Shelter’s Facebook group page to see if there is an animal you like.
• Fill out an adoption application at Fort Gibson Town Hall.
• Meet and greet the animal.
COST: $45 for dogs; $35 for cats.
INFORMATION: (918) 478-3551.
