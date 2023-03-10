Muskogee's Azalea Festival will tout show business this April, and parade planners are seeking entries to reflect that theme.
"This year, the theme is 'Hollywood.' I think there ought to be a lot of good ideas that come from that," said Joel Everett, Muskogee Parks and Recreation event coordinator. Entries also can reflect spring themes, such as flowers and butterflies, he said.
The Azalea Festival Parade is set for 11 a.m. April 8 through downtown Muskogee. Deadline for entries is 5 p.m. March 29. Lineup numbers and directions to the lineup area will be sent to participants by email or regular mail on March 31.
The theme pays tribute to the 100th anniversary and recent refurbishing of the Hollywood sign, that rolls atop the hills overlooking Los Angeles.
"The scope of ideas is immense," Everett said. "Television, movies, Hollywood history and landmarks, personalities, or decorate to spring or the Azalea Festival."
Everett said the parade is open to civic clubs, pageant queens and kings, dance units, drill teams, marching bands, horse clubs, churches, schools, elected officials, dignitaries, VIPs, "and anyone else who wants to celebrate springtime in Oklahoma and the Muskogee Azalea Festival."
Groups are encouraged to enter floats up to 15 feet wide, 14 feet tall and 50 feet long (with towing vehicle).
Awards and trophies will be given to Best Overall Muskogee Azalea Parade Float, Best Commercial Float, Best Non Commercial Float, Theme Award, Best Dance Unit or Drill Team and Best Marching Band.
The annual parade attracts about 70 entries, Everett said. "An hour-long parade is a good, solid parade for spring."
Everett that he's received about 15 entries so far, "which is about normal for this time of year."
He said he's sent letters out to former parade participants, encouraging them to sign up.
The parade is one of several events on April 8. Muskogee Farmers Market will be open in front of Muskogee Civic Center, Bedouin Shrine will host a Creole food festival and Main Street Muskogee will host an art crawl along Fourth Street.
Some of the Azalea Festival banners, to hang from light poles through April, reflect the Hollywood theme, Everett said.
"There's one that's a scene from 'Singin' in the Rain' and an Alfred Hitchcock and a Charlie Chaplin," he said. "I don't know if that's going to be a theme throughout, but that's a lot of historical Hollywood stuff."
Members of Muskogee Art Guild are painting the banners.
"Banners are coming in slow, real slow, which is really good because I think the longer people are keeping them and working on them, that's a good thing for the art," Everett said. "That's what I'm hoping anyway."
To Enter
To enter the 2023 Azalea Festival Parade:
• Forms are available by calling Muskogee Parks and Recreation at (918) 684-6302, going to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeParksandTrails or online at https://www.muskogeeparks.org/events___festivals/azalea_festival.php
• Bring or mail the form to Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 837 E. Okmulgee Ave, Muskogee, OK, 74403; FAX to 918-684-6211 or email to jeverett@muskogeeparks.org
• Entry deadline is 5 p.m. March 29.
