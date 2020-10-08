Environmental activists 'greet' Tyson's new CEO

Mighty Earth activists “greeted” Tyson Foods’ new Chief Executive Officer Dean Banks when he arrived Wednesday morning at the company’s headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, urging him to “Keep Your Promise.”
Tyson Foods pledged in 2018 to implement sustainable farming practices after the company was identified in a report published by Mighty Earth as a primary contributor to the growing dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. Tyson committed to support improved environmental practices on 2 million acres of corn by the end of this year and a 30% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Michael Greenberg of Mighty Earth said the company has enrolled only 420,000 acres in its sustainability pilot program for regenerative practices, far short of the 2 million acres promised. He said achieving “just 20% of the goal isn’t enough.”
Caroline Crawford, a University of Arkansas undergraduate and Mighty Earth activist who attended the rally outside Tyson Headquarters, said the company “cannot expect local communities to trust them in blind faith.” She said Banks must know “there’s a strong mandate for him to follow through on company promises and provide full information on how goals will be met.”
Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company has “a long-standing commitment to continuous improvement in environmental sustainability.” He said Tyson reports its progress publicly “every year, so our efforts are no secret.”
“We’ve partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund to help row-crop farmers protect the land and improve water quality and conservation on more than 400,000 acres of corn,” Mickelson said. “We’ve learned a lot ... (and) are working on plans to expand this effort to more crop land.”
Tyson announced in September its work to verify sustainable land management practices on more than 5 million acres of land used to graze cattle. Mickelson said the company is working with The Nature Conservancy and others on what is expected to be the largest beef transparency program in the country, one he said is “focused on continuously improving management of grasslands and rangelands.”
Tas Zinck, a permaculture designer and chief executive officer of Biodesic Strategies, joined Mighty Earth activists Wednesday outside Tyson Foods. He advocated for the need to switch from agricultural practices that rely on chemical fertilizers, which can leach into watersheds, to those that focus on regenerative agricultural methods that focus on soil health and microbiology.
“The partnerships between these chemical companies and big agriculture and their influence on policy makes it nearly impossible for smaller farmers to transition to these healthier systems,” Zinck said. “Tyson must lead the way in this transition.”
Greenberg said dozens of northwest Arkansas residents and other area stakeholders converged on the Tyson shareholder meeting in February, urging company executives to follow through on their 2018 commitment. Tyson executives responded by restating their intention to meet the goal, he said, but they refused to provide detail.
Demonstrators on Wednesday called on Tyson to clean up its supply chain by implementing a suite of sustainability measures. They specifically demanded the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions, better protection of soil health, a reduction of runoff and drinking water contamination.
“We have yet to see the fine details of what Tyson will do to protect clean water, soil health and climate, discern how implementation is going, and measure progress against goals,” Greenberg said. “We do see the partnership with EDF as a step in the right direction, however, just a partnership is not enough without real results and proof of the results.”
