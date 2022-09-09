EODD Area Agency on Aging Plan for Seniors of Eastern OK

A Public Hearing to discuss the services to be offered by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging during SFY 2024-2026 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2026) will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, at the EODD office, 1012 N. 38th St.
The public hearing is open to all interested parties regarding Older American Act Title III services (Congregate and Home Delivered Meals, Transportation, Health Promotion, Homemaker, Outreach, Legal Assistance, Caregiver Services) determined to be highest priority in the seven-county area served including Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
Services funded by the Older Americans Act are available to all persons 60 years of age or older regardless of income. Services provided through the Older Americans Act have no set fees or charges. Donations are accepted to help defray the cost of service. If you would like to learn more about how you can help or if someone you know needs any services outlined above, please call EODD AAA at (918)682-7891 or Caring Assistance Line 1-800-211-2116.
