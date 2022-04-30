Join EODD Area Agency on Aging for their annual Caregiver Conference “Caregiving in the Comfort of Home” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18, at Muskogee Church of Christ 3206 N. York St.
Wear your most comfy pajamas. Call to RSVP for lunch provided by Fatt Fries. There will be door prizes, wellness screenings, lots of information, and all attendees will receive a free caregiver kit.
Online attendance is available. Respite vouchers for attendance may be issued upon request if qualifications are met and funding is available.
For more information or to register, contact Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Caregiver Social Services specialist at (918) 682-7891 or the Caring Assistance Line at 1-800-211-2116.
