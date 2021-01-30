Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) Area Agency on Aging has a new program that is designed to aid senior citizens in need with day-to-day tasks.
Serving Our Seniors (S.O.S) Home Aide program begins Monday and runs through Sept. 15. The program is for a seven-county service area: Muskogee, Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
"The program consists of homemaker/chore and pursuable supplies," said Tashanda Myers of EODD. "We're trying to get 80 people to start off. Once we get to 80 spots filled, we're going to have a waiting list."
EODD says seniors who are selected to receive assistance from the program must:
• Have certain limitations preventing them from providing the service for themselves.
• Lack of a formal support network capable of meeting their needs.
"The people that get selected for the program will have to pick the person they trust to come in and enjoy," Myers said. "The homemaker consists of preparing meals, running errands and helping them maintain their home like light housework. The chore will be the heavy housework, the yard work and side-work maintenance and stuff like that.
"We're not at liberty to suggest someone to come out and help."
The program is for people age 60 years or older requesting homemaker/chore services who are not receiving services under another program. It is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is sponsored solely by EODD.
Myers said there will be a vetting process for all applicants to weed out the people who aren't in need of the services.
"We're going to do a phone assessment on them," she said. "Then we're going to go back and see who needs it the most. Those will be who gets it first."
Myers pointed out that both the volunteer and recipient will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"Whoever they choose, I am pretty sure they will be provided with PPEs to be able to assist," she said.
Myers likes the idea of the program.
"Right now it's temporary, but I hope it goes into something permanent."
