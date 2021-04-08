EODD to host virtual conference

EODD Area Agency on Aging is hosting its annual caregiver conference in May.
This year's conference, "Extraordinary Caregivers….the path to being a Caregiver Extraordinaire," will be a virtual conference and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5.
To register, call (918) 913-9560 and provide your email address.
Funding for EODD Area Agency on Aging is provided in part by state and Older Americans Act funds. It is the policy of EODD Area Agency on Aging to serve all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.
