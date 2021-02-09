The Muscogee Creek Nation Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse Services will host a webinar on Wednesday as part of its Virtual Conference Series.
The webinar is title "Suicide in Indigenous and Larger Populations" and will be from 12-1:30 p.m. The speaker for the webinar is Dr. Ann Dapice.
Dr. Dapice is the Founder/Director of the Institute of Values Inquiry. She consults with the University of Pennsylvania on development of Native American Programs where she is Founder/Chair of the Association of Native Alumni. Her cross-cultural and interdisciplinary research has been reported in professional journals, books, and academic presentations regionally, nationally and internationally, and in newspapers, radio, television, and the internet.
Registration for the presentation ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 9th and can be done at Bit.ly/mcnwebwed.
