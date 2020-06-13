EODD to observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

The National Council on Aging estimates 1 in 10 Americans age 60 and over has experienced some form of elder abuse.
The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging is observing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Monday by reminding everyone about the problem, signs to watch for and how to report suspected abuse.
Scott Harding, EODD ombudsman, says his agency gets its share of complaints.
"The agency that is really tasked with that is Adult Protective Services," Harding said. "I would assume they get more complaints than we get — we rarely get complaints about physical or sexual abuse. The ones we get more often are generally verbal abuse or financial exploitation."
Debra Martin, communications manager for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, said in an email to the Phoenix that calls and online referrals to APS come from the general public, law enforcement, nursing homes, families and individuals.
"In state fiscal year 2019, APS received 18,894 calls and online reports of alleged abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults," Martin said.
Martin also said APS follows a procedure when investigating an abuse claim.
"When APS substantiates a finding of abuse, neglect or exploitation, they provide those findings to the local district attorney’s office with recommendations for possible prosecution," Martin said. "APS works to provide service plans to help reduce the risk of harm to vulnerable adults."
And the complaints come in from friends, family members and facility workers.
"With financial exploitation, I'd say the majority of them more often than not are usually from a third party," Harding said. "Sometimes they're from another family member or a staff person will call and say 'We're concerned about this person.'"
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge says there are more cases of elder abuse than "you care to imagine."
The National Institute on Aging says that abuse can happen to anyone, anywhere.
"There are some individuals that take advantage of the weak and elderly," he said. "They exploit them in every way possible."
Signs of elder abuse
• Trouble sleeping.
• Unexplained weight loss.
• Depression or confusion.
• Unexplained bruises, burns or scars.
• Rocking motion or other signs of trauma.
• Violent or agitated behavior.
• Withdrawal.
• Disheveled appearance.
• Presence of bed sores or other preventable conditions.
Source: National Institute on Aging
