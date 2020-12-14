EOLS presents Virtual Holiday Music Showcase

The community is invited to enjoy two short virtual holiday programs featuring local musical talent. The Eastern Oklahoma Library System presents our first Virtual Holiday Music Showcase live at noon Dec. 17 and 18, via the EOLS YouTube channel.
Links are available at www.eols.org or on Facebook. Following the live premier, the programs will be available on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/eolsyoutube.
Contact your local EOLS branch at for more details.
