DALLAS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it is finalizing adding Muskogee’s Fansteel Metals/FMRI Superfund site to the National Priorities List (NPL), according to a media release.
This list contains sites throughout the United States and its territories where releases of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants pose significant threats to human health and the environment.
“Finalizing the Fansteel Metals/FMRI site to the National Priorities List will help protect the people and environment of Muskogee,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance in the release. “Part of the historic amounts of funding through the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will now be available for remediation, outreach, and cleanup efforts at this site. I would like to thank our state partners and Muskogee residents for their patience as we continue to work together to remove the hazardous substances from this site.”
The Fansteel Metals/FMRI site encompasses 105 acres along the Arkansas River. This area is also within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation. The site is located on the west bank of the Arkansas River at River Mile 395 with the Muskogee Turnpike as a western border and US 62 is the southern border.
The site operated between from 1956 to 1989, producing metals from uranium ore. The residue from these operations was disposed of in acidic ponds. Over the years, the groundwater near the facility became contaminated with metal residue. A water treatment system is in place, but funding for the system is expected to run out next year. The state of Oklahoma referred the site to EPA to ensure the water treatment system remains in place to prevent contaminated water from potentially leaking into the Arkansas River.
Janetta Coats, the EPA’s Senior Community Involvement Coordinator, said it’s the agency’s obligation to have the community involved in the process of getting a site on the NPL and the site cleaned up.
“We want to make sure we are providing the type of format that’s good for the public and engages the community as much as we possibly can,” Coats said at a community meeting in Muskogee in July. “So we can provide the opportunity, if the community wants to be engaged and informed.”
The EPA also announced two other sites are being added to the National Priorities List:
• Federated Metals Corp Whiting in Hammond, Indiana.
• Capitol Lakes in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
