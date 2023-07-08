Environmental Protection Agency officials took another step toward cleaning up the Fansteel Metals site.
EPA officials held an open house Thursday to receive input from and to update the community on the process of getting Fansteel designated as a National Priority Listing (NPL).
Sai Appaji, Remedial Project Manager of the EPA, said the purpose for the meeting was for the community to express concerns.
“We want to let the community know that this site has been proposed for the Superfund NPL listing,” he said. “So we invite the community to learn about the site and the process if we are able to get the site finalized on the listing.”
National Priorities Listing is “a list of sites of national priority among the known releases or threatened releases of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants throughout the United States and its territories.”
According to the EPA’s official removal request, “Fansteel is a former metals processing plant that extracted tantalum and columbium, also known as aka niobium, from uranium, thorium and tin slag that created radioactive residues that were disposed of in onsite acidic ponds.”
Fansteel, Inc. (Fansteel) operated the plant from 1957 to 1989 under a Nuclear Regulatory Commission license. The site is located on the west bank of the Arkansas River at River Mile 395 with the Muskogee Turnpike as a western border and US 62 is the southern border.
Janetta Coats, the EPA’s Senior Community Involvement Coordinator, said it’s the agency’s obligation to have the community involved in the process of getting a site on the NPL and the site cleaned up.
“We want to make sure we are providing the type of format that’s good for the public and engages the community as much as we possibly can,” she said. “So we can provide the opportunity, if the community wants to be engaged and informed.”
In March the EPA announced its intention to add the Fansteel site to the NPL and sought comments from citizens on the proposal and also to voice their concerns. That comment period ended in May.
Sam Cheek, another remedial project manager, told those in attendance Thursday how the EPA works with community involvement.
“We have finished the comments portion of the process,” he said. “We’re inviting all of you tonight to participate in kind of a community engagement effort. Janetta will help in putting together what we call a community involvement plan and that’s how we will continue to engage with the community.”
He then explained the step-by-step process of getting a site on the NPL.
“First we have to characterize the extent of the contamination and the risk to the public and the environment,” he said. “There will be designs before we go into that process before we actually get to what we call remedial action — that’s when we come in and actually put in treatments. That’s going to be a number of years away.”
A Superfund initially was a tax to corporations to help pay for these kinds of cleanups, said Makenna Hartman with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
