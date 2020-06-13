EPIC educators donate to feed frontline hospital staff statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two principals at EPIC Charter Schools are the driving force behind more than $10,000 in donations collected to provide 640 meals to frontline medical staff at 13 hospitals and two EMSA sites in Oklahoma.
EPIC Principals Lealon Taylor and Tonya Mann had the idea when they learned a colleague’s wife, an ER nurse, was struggling under the weight of long hours and intense working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to do something nice for her and her coworkers, who are under a huge amount of stress and working incredibly long hours right now,” Taylor said, adding that what started as a small gesture of 19 meals quickly grew once the word got out to other EPIC employees. “It just grew from there and morphed into something quite special.”
The funds were collected and distributed by the Onward Oklahoma Foundation, an Oklahoma City-based (501 c3). Meals and beverages were provided by locally owned restaurants and bakeries across the state and distributed to health care workers in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Muskogee, Lawton, Norman and Ponca City.
The following restaurants provided food for the effort:
Oklahoma City: Rococo; Tulsa: Trencher’s Deli; Norman: Aunt Pittypat’s Catering; Lawton: Mike’s Sports Grille; Ponca City: Danny’s BBQ Headquarters; Muskogee: local Chick-fil-A franchise.
Frontline medical professionals at the following health care facilities were recipients of meals:
Tulsa: Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, EMSA; Ponca City: AllianceHealth; Muskogee: Saint Francis Hospital; Lawton: Comanche County Memorial Hospital; Oklahoma City: SSM Health Saint Anthony Hospital, OU Medical Center, Community Hospital, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center; Norman: Norman Regional Health System, J.D. Mccarty Center.
“One of the core values we have at EPIC is citizenship,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “This kind of spontaneous giving and care for frontline essential employees when they need our support is part of our school’s culture.”
