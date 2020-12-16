State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released the work papers supporting the questioned administrative costs and improper transfers of funds to California related to her recent audit of Epic Charter Schools. Governor Kevin Stitt requested the audit and, after reviewing the findings, the State Department of Education is demanding Epic refund the State $11.2 million.
"We took extra measures to organize these work papers so everyone can easily understand how we arrived at our figures," Byrd said. "The work papers contain thousands of records but will clearly explain and validate the calculations we used to determine our final figures. We are now delivering these work papers to the State Department of Education, as they requested. Epic Charter Schools will also receive a copy.”
State law requires all work papers related to audits to become open records once the audit report has been released. The Auditor’s office had to review approximately 150,000 pages supporting the audit to comply with redaction laws.
The Auditor used the following reports prepared and submitted by Epic in determining the amount of administrative costs that exceeded the amount allowed by law: Accreditation Reports, Certified Personnel Reports, Support Personnel Reports, Administrative Cost Detail Reports, Revenue and Expenditure Reports, and OCAS certifications. Items were redacted in strict compliance with the Open Records Act found in Oklahoma State Statutes at 51 O.S. §§ 24A.1 - 24A.32.
A follow-up evaluation of administrative payroll costs was performed taking into consideration the issues presented by Epic subsequent to the audit report. Adjustments have been made to the original breakdown of costs and as a result of the re-evaluation, the Auditor determined that Epic failed to properly classify and report at least $9,730,012.36 in administrative payroll costs. Factoring in an already-reported FY 2019 administrative cost penalty of $530,527.20, the remaining administrative cost penalty would amount to $9,199,485.16.
Work papers supporting the documentation of four transfers from the Student Learning Fund to Epic-California totaling $203,000 along with supporting documentation for the inaccurate classification of administrative costs totaling $2,962,975 which resulted in the elimination of a $2,657,207 administrative costs penalty were also provided.
"Epic Charter Schools are public school districts just like Oklahoma City or Tulsa," Byrd said. "This is all taxpayer money earmarked for public education, and it's our job to make sure the money is spent on the students. The audit work papers clearly show that Epic was not accurately reporting administrative costs in accordance with state statutory requirements and, as a result, taxpayers have been getting shortchanged. Epic Charter Schools are public school districts, funded entirely with taxpayer dollars, and Oklahomans have every right to transparency and accountability. Taxpayers should also be concerned with the fact that approximately $80 million dedicated for student learning has been swept into a private bank account that can only be accessed by Epic’s private company.”
With the release of the work papers, Epic Charter Schools now has 60 days to repay the State Department of Education.
