A Muskogee man who used social media to post images of himself and others inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was ordered on Friday to "stay away from Washington" unless it's for a court appearance or to consult with his court-appointed lawyer.
Andrew C. Ericson, 23, appeared virtually for his first appearance before a magistrate judge in the District of Columbia, where two Class A misdemeanor complaints remain pending. U.S. Justice Department records show Ericson faces one complaint of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds and a second complaint alleging he violently entered the Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct while on Capitol grounds.
Ericson, who is represented by a public defender, waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and his right to a speedy trial. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey determined his waiver furthered the interest of justice by providing time for pretrial discovery and legal consultation.
Ericson had a handful of opportunities to address the court — primarily as responses to questions posed by Harvey to ensure he understood the conditions of release and other matters. Each time Ericson responded with a terse, but polite, "Yes, your honor."
The FBI Field Office in Oklahoma City reported Ericson's arrest on Jan. 22 Ericson was connected to “his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building” in Washington on Jan. 6. An affidavit filed with the criminal complaint alleges Ericson went to the Capitol that day with the "intent to impede or disrupt" the certification of electoral votes.
Two images included with the affidavit show Ericson inside the U.S. Capitol. Special Agent James Hardy, who serves with the Threat Assessment Section of the U.S. Capitol Police, told the unidentified affiant the photos of Ericson were taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room.
Ericson was one among six defendants scheduled for the Friday afternoon docket charged in connection the Jan. 6 riot. Federal prosecutors sought detention for none of the defendants — pretrial supervision was sought only for a Florida couple due to past drug use and criminal histories.
D.C. Pretrial Services made no similar recommendations for Ericson. He was allowed to remain free on a personal recognizance bond while the complaints remain pending.
"You are to stay away from the District of Columbia except for court appearances or to consult with your attorney," Harvey said, a refrain he repeated for each defendant. "You must advise pretrial services of any travel outside your home jurisdiction (the U.S. District of Eastern Oklahoma), and no travel outside the continental United States without the approval of this court."
Harvey warned Ericson and others any violation of the conditions of release could result with additional charges, a longer sentence and the revocation of their release. He said it was up to their lawyers to determine whether conditions imposed by the courts where they were arrested remain in effect alongside those imposed by the D.C. court.
Ericson is scheduled to appear again April 1 for a status conference.
