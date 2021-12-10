A Muskogee man convicted of a misdemeanor in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol was ordered Friday to serve 20 intermittent days in confinement, two years of probation and pay restitution totaling $500.
Andrew Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty in to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Prosecutors agreed to withdraw three additional charges in exchange for Ericson's promise to cooperate "with additional investigation."
Ericson was given the opportunity to make a statement.
"I would just like to say on the record that I'm sorry to you judge, to fellow American citizens, to my family for enabling all of this to happen, and that's basically it your honor," Ericson told District Judge Trevor McFadden of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
In a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington, federal prosecutors argued for prison time. The government laid out six reasons for why Ericson's conduct during the deadly siege at the nation's Capitol warranted 60 days of incarceration.
They cited Ericson's conduct in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Conference Room as "particularly troubling," noting he sat with his feet on the conference table, "posing for a photograph that he posted to on his Snapchat page." He also took a "beer out of a mini refrigerator," a scene he captured on video that was posted to social media platforms but removed them after he "received some 'ugly reactions' on his social media accounts."
McFadden told Ericson that his actions in Pelosi's conference room were disrespectful and that the presence of rioters created fear for staffers throughout the Capitol building, causing staffers to barricade themselves in offices, terrified anyone would enter.
McFadden set out the terms of Ericson's sentence.
"As a condition of your probation, you must also serve a total of 20 days in intermittent confinement, with credit for time served. The intermittent confinement shall be served on consecutive weekends ... within the first year of your probation."
McFadden also said Ericson must pay no less than $50 each month, cannot incur any additional lines of credit and must take at least one drug test while on probation.
Defense lawyer Kira Anne West previously argued for no additional incarceration and 40 hours of community service. She said the four days Ericson served in county jail after his initial arrest on Jan. 20 was adequate considering his unique circumstances.
West described Ericson as a victim who had "spent several months being couped up" due to the pandemic, watching widespread coverage of Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer. She said Ericson, a 23-year-old college student at the time, succumbed to "false claims" about a "stolen election" and an "election system that had been corrupted" by the media and President Donald Trump.
"While consumption of media news is no excuse for behavior, it does demonstrate the powerful impact news stories, fake or real, have on the citizens of this country," West argues in the defendant's sentencing memorandum. "The media sets the tenor for how people feel about their rights and freedoms and can also plant notions of discontent or even outrage."
But McFadden told Ericson that the Jan. 6 riot was "a shocking event" and a "national embarrassment that makes us all feel less safe, less confident in our country to be governed democratically rather than by mob rule."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine M. Macey argued the need to avoid sentencing disparities required Ericson serve some time for his role "in this one-of-a-kind assault on the Capitol."
"The defendant's decision to enter the Capitol, to stay inside despite witnessing damage and police being overrun, and to act so cavalierly inside a sensitive area ..., each presented an opportunity where the defendant could have reflected on the situation and chosen to remove himself," Macey states in the government's sentencing memo. "Throughout his approximately forty minutes within the Capitol Building he broadcast his actions to others while cheering on the celebrating the rioters around him."
The jurisdiction of Ericson's case and his supervision while on probation will be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, which is in Muskogee.
McFadden also addressed those present.
"I hope you all can see that when people allow themselves to get caught up into a mob, they end up creating chaos and lawlessness that the vast majority of those people individually never would have caused ...," McFadden said.
Ericson is one of three men from the Muskogee area charged with criminal offenses after witnesses identified them in photographs and video images displayed on the internet. A federal grand jury indicted Jerry Ryals, an apprentice electrician from Muskogee, and Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. of Fort Gibson, for various crimes arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Nearly 700 people have been charged in connection with the attempt to stop the certification of presidential election results. The government continues to investigate the events leading up to the attack.
According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol Building.
