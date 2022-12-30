A Cherokee County man who has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester may be in a truck reported stolen in Eufaula, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections release.
Shelby Goodnight, 32, disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began.
Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma are searching for a work truck stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot in Eufaula around 9 a.m. Friday. They believe Goodnight may have the truck.
The truck is described as a 2017 Ford F-150 work truck with an Oklahoma license plate V77028. The four-door truck has black letters reading “A 215” beneath the F-150 badging on the front quarter panel, and it is missing the keyhole on the driver’s side front door. The truck’s VIN has been reported as 1FTFX1EF2HKC53460.
Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.
He is a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.
If you have seen Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.