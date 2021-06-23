HODGEN — Two inmates who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon returned to their housing unit at Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center.
Jerome Brock and Chad McGlory, escaped from Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen, Wednesday afternoon. Escape procedures were initiated immediately.
McGlory, 43, is serving 15 years for Burglary in the Second Degree, Driving Under the Influence, and Carrying a Firearm after Felony Conviction out of Oklahoma County.
Brock, 21, is serving five years for Burglary in the First Degree and Robbery out of Cleveland County.
