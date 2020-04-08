The Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma announces its essay contest winners for 2020. The seventh-grade winners are 1st place, Elia Sandoval; 2nd place, Jayden Bilyard; and 3rd place, Jazmin Delgado. The eighth-grade winners are 1st place, Shelby Morris, 2nd place, Maria Garcia, and 3rd place, Angel Yahuitl. The students attend St. Joseph Catholic School, and their English teacher is Martha Peters. The yearly contest is open to seventh- and eighth-grade public, private, and home-schooled students. Delta Kappa Gamma in an international society of key women educators whose mission is to promote personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.

