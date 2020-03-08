Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges picked up two awards this past week during the Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Bridges received the Stewardship and Young Professional Awards during the banquet at the VFW Post 8798.
Bridges was recognized for his work in Eufaula, especially criminal justice, and his work with homelessness and children's literacy to receive the Stewardship Award. He received the Young Professional Award for his "efforts in the criminal justice system and his work with the youth and establishing the Youth Court."
The Historical Beautification and Improvement award went to Angela McQuay for Stites Furniture Story and B&J Insurance for the renovations and improvements to the building and storefront at 126 Foley St.
The Groundbreaker Award, which goes to a new business in 2019 "that has demonstrated community spirit and enhanced and improved the community through their investment, went to Kelly Jordan of Farmers State Bank.
Jay Hunn of Hunn, Black and Merritt Funeral Homes received the Rock-Randy Peterson Award for his work of six years with the chamber and help during Whole Hawg Days.
The Shining Star Award went to Deborah Hughes for her help with organizations with parade floats and fundraisers. She's working on a poker run to help a friend with financial needs.
The Community Service Award was presented to United Parcel Service driver David Calvin. Calvin is retiring this month.
Information: (918) 689-2791 or chamber@eufaulachamberofcommerce.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.