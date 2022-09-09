Eileen and George Massey of Eufaula thought they were taking care of an animal in need.
On Tuesday, George was mowing his lawn when he spotted an injured roadrunner by a bush.
He scooped up the bird and the Masseys brought the bird to Honor Heights Veterinary Clinic for treatment.
"Its leg looked like it was broken," Eileen said. "It was very alert and looked to be good natured. So my husband and I wrapped it up in a towel and brought it to the avian vet in Muskogee."
They handed the bird over to Dr. Kristen Rivers to be taken care of. Eileen said they were told it would be a couple of hours. Fifteen minutes after dropping the bird off, they were informed of bad news.
"They told me that we are in illegal possession of wildlife and they were euthanizing the bird," Eileen said. "I told (Rivers) that we had called a wildlife rehabber and she was going to come get the bird. She told us that the bird could not be released."
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 "prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species without prior authorization by the Department of Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."
Statute 16 U.S.C. 707(a) states "any person, association, partnership, or corporation who violates or fails to comply with any provisions or regulations of the MBTA shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor." The penalty for violation "shall be fines a maximum of $5,000 and/or imprisoned for not more than six months for individuals, or $10,000 fine for an organization."
Wednesday morning, there was a knock on the Massey's front door. When they opened it, Game Warden Jake Rowland issued a citation to the Masseys for $100 for violating the act.
Rivers said that the issue was what regulations and evaluations called for in that situation.
"I did my workup on it," she said. "The animal had several fractures and dislocation in its legs. You cannot release that animal back — it cannot be rehabbed. These animals rely solely on their legs to hunt and to avoid predators and they can't be one-legged. It's a bleeding-hearts story, but unfortunately it's very sad. We don't take the ending of a life lightly."
Kelly Adams, Communications and Education supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC), said if you come upon an injured animal, you should call the proper authorities.
"There is a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators on the ODWC website," she said. "That's what I would do. It's important to know that the Department of Wildlife doesn't rehabilitate animals, but we can connect you with the people who are licensed to do that."
What to do
If you see a wild animal or bird that is in need of help, do not touch it. Contact an animal rehabilitator listed on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's website: https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/rehabilitator-list or call the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation at (405) 521-2739 and they will tell you what course of action to take.
