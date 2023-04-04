Josh Cummings has been elected for the Ward 1 city council post in Eufaula.
Cummings defeated Steven Lambert with unofficially 142 to 72 votes (66.36%-33.64%).
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 8:18 pm
