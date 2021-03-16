Eufaula installs Story Walk for youth

Children can find something to read while they get fit in Eufaula.
A new Story Walk has ben set up along Lakeshore Drive in Eufaula.
"It's a series of book pages on stands, and you walk by and read the books," said Eufaula Memorial Library Branch Manager Brittany Moore. "We want to encourage literacy and exercise. This combines both."
Twenty posts were installed earlier this month, she said. Each board contains two pages from a children's picture book.
"Target age range is 2- to 5-year-olds," she said. "I know we've had some adults come out and read it."
She said the library will change the Story Walk books each month.
"There is a prize associated with each story," Moore said. "At the end of the boards there will be a code word. It will say 'come into the library with the code word and win a prize.' It will be something related to the story."
Moore said the walk is a joint effort.
A Friends of the Library officer suggested the walk, she said.
Oklahoma Tribal Engagement Partners paid for the boards, and City of Eufaula workers set up the boards.
Creek Nation Department of Health Diabetes program also assisted.
Moore said she secured permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to put the posts along a sidewalk by Lake Eufaula.
