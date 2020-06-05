Eufaula man dies after medical incident while driving

A Eufaula man died as the result of a medical incident while he was driving about a mile south and five miles west of Eufaula, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Tony Davis, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday on County Road E1196 in McIntosh County. His body was taken to Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home, the report states.
According to OHP, Davis was driving a 2001 GMC truck westbound when he suffered a medical incident, which caused him to drive off the right side of the road approximately 17 feet before coming to rest. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report states.
